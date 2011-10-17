FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates ticked up on Monday after the weekend's G20 meeting failed to produce concrete plans to solve Europe's sovereign debt crisis and Germany said banks should write down more of their Greek debt.

Euro zone policymakers' efforts to find a solution to the bloc's debt crisis mean banks are likely to take a hit, and fears about the damage this could inflict on the financial system have driven market volatility since late July.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday Greece's debt crisis cannot be solved without larger writedowns on Greek debt and governments are trying to persuade banks to accept this.

In response to intensifying euro zone troubles, the European Central Bank reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including 1-year liquidity injections.

The measures are expected to keep the euro money market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable future and thereby maintain downward pressure on interbank lending rates.

Banking sector tensions, highlighted by the rescue of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia SA last week, and fears Greece's debt problems may spark a new wave of losses for banks, continue to outweigh the new support, however.

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose to 1.578 percent from 1.574 percent.

Six-month Euribor rates also rose, to 1.782 percent from 1.777 percent, while 12-month rates increased to 2.122 percent from 2.115 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates , normally the most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, bucked the trend, dropping to 1.171 percent from 1.174 percent.

Overnight interest rates on Friday fell to 0.930 percent from 0.958 percent the previous day.

Bank overnight deposits at the ECB rose to 136 billion, showing that banks are willing to accept a lower interest rate at the central bank rather than lend to each other.

Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds. Excess market liquidity stands at 229 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations, just below Friday's level, which was the highest since the end of June last year.

At the same time, and underscoring the nervousness that has paralysed the interbank market, emergency borrowing from the ECB has remained elevated over the last week.

Uncertainty created by the debt crisis has increased banks' reluctance to lend to each other and prompted many banks to stock up on ECB euro funding.

At the ECB's last offering of weekly loans, banks took 205 billion euros, up from just under 200 billion the previous week. Some 59 billion euros was also taken in a separate handout of 1-month loans, up from 54 billion last month.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)