FRANKFURT, Jan 16 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new 9-1/2-month lows on Tuesday, pushed down by a glut of excess liquidity after the European Central Bank funnelled funds to banks late last year and by expectations of further official interest rate cuts.

News of a bigger-than-expected fall in euro zone inflation in December gave the ECB more room to cut rates to historic lows as the economy heads for recession, though ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the bank planned nothing just now.

The ECB held rates at 1.0 percent last Thursday but indicated they could go lower.

For now, the ECB is assessing how its recently implemented crisis-fighting measures take hold. The first of its two planned 3-year loans -- which saw a take-up of 489 billion euros -- has already improved banks' funding conditions, the ECB has said.

This initiative has seen the amount of spare cash in the banking system balloon and put heavy downward pressure on the rates banks charge each other in open markets.

On Monday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.213 percent from 1.222 percent the previous day, hitting the lowest level since the end of March last year.

Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.494 percent from 1.501 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 1.826 percent from 1.832 percent.

One-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, at a hefty 424 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - fell to 0.459 percent from 0.469 percent.

With the end of the ECB's monthly reserves period on Tuesday, overnight rates bucked the trend, edging up to 0.386 percent from 0.385 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday he expects "substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan on Feb. 29. Another massive uptake of ECB funding could push lending rates even lower.

Despite being awash with liquidity, crisis worries mean euro zone banks currently prefer to park their excess funds overnight at the ECB rather than lending it on in the open market for higher returns.

Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 502 billion euros on Tuesday, effectively cancelling out the near half a trillion euros pumped into the system by the ECB's 3-year loans last month.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

