FRANKFURT, Jan 17 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates rose slightly on Thursday, reversing the falls of
a day earlier as markets are weighing chances the European
Central Bank's more upbeat assessment of the economy could
translate into tighter policy.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday there had been
no request for lower interest rates from Governing Council
members, who had widely discussed cutting rates at the December
policy meeting.
Draghi also spoke about "positive contagion" being in play
and buoying the euro zone. Another ECB policymaker, Ewald
Nowotny, said on Wednesday the euro zone economy would contract
in 2013 but its turning point should be in the first quarter.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.204
percent from 0.201 percent, hitting the highest level since mid
October.
The six-month rate ticked up to 0.344 percent from 0.340
percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.080
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.067 percent
from 0.064 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.51000 percent from 0.51091 percent and one-week
rates decreasing to 0.35091 percent from 0.35455 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)