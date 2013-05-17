FRANKFURT, May 17 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell on Friday as investors geared up for more monetary
easing by the European Central Bank following weak economic
data.
Falling prices in Germany and France pulled euro zone
consumer inflation to a three-year low in April while imports
fell 10 percent in March, as new data showed the depth of the
bloc's downturn.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB would
monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates
again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut
its main rate to 0.5 percent earlier this month.
Other ECB policymakers have echoed Draghi's message. Ignazio
Visco, Italy's central bank chief, was quoted on Monday as
saying that cutting the deposit rate below zero would be an
effective way to help the euro zone economy.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.200
percent from 0.202 percent.
The six-month rate fell to 0.297 percent from 0.301 percent.
The one-week rate eased to 0.082 percent from
0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.082
percent from 0.078 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46889 percent from 0.46778 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.29333 percent from 0.29444 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 305 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)