FRANKFURT, May 17 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Friday as investors geared up for more monetary easing by the European Central Bank following weak economic data. Falling prices in Germany and France pulled euro zone consumer inflation to a three-year low in April while imports fell 10 percent in March, as new data showed the depth of the bloc's downturn. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent earlier this month. Other ECB policymakers have echoed Draghi's message. Ignazio Visco, Italy's central bank chief, was quoted on Monday as saying that cutting the deposit rate below zero would be an effective way to help the euro zone economy. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.200 percent from 0.202 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.297 percent from 0.301 percent. The one-week rate eased to 0.082 percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.082 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.46889 percent from 0.46778 percent and one-week rates down at 0.29333 percent from 0.29444 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 305 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)