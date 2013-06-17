FRANKFURT, June 17 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates remained unchanged on Monday as financial markets see a
lower chance of further monetary policy easing by the European
Central Bank.
The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5
percent on June 6, and ECB President Mario Draghi said the
economic situation did not warrant another cut. He added that
the bank stood ready to act should the economy take a turn for
the worse.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch on Thursday stressed
the bank had not run out of ammunition, saying the tools in its
bag, which include cutting the deposit rate below its current
level of zero, may or may not be deployed depending on the
economic landscape.
Inflation in the 17-country bloc rose to 1.4 percent in May,
and core inflation - excluding volatile food and energy prices -
rose slightly faster than expected, data showed on Friday.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked up to
0.210 percent from 0.209 percent.
The six-month rate remained at 0.319 percent
and the one-week rate at 0.090 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate ticked up to 0.075 percent from
0.074 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.45889 percent from 0.46000 percent and one-week
down at 0.27222 percent from 0.27333 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 295 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)