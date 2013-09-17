FRANKFURT, Sept 17 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate dipped on Tuesday ahead of an expected
curtailing of U.S. economic stimulus, as the European Central
Bank held its line on forward guidance.
Nearly three-quarters of economists polled by Reuters said
they expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce it will trim
its monthly spending on asset purchases by $10 billion after its
Sept. 17-18 meeting.
The prospect of such a slowdown in stimulus, seen as the
first step away from the ultra-loose monetary policy the Fed
promoted during the global economic crisis, has helped push
money market interest rates higher in Europe recently.
The ECB has repeatedly said that the euro zone was not yet
in a condition that would warrant a similar move and has instead
vowed to keep rates low or lower for an extended period of time.
ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen was the latest
policymaker to underline the ECB's forward guidance on Tuesday,
after ECB President Mario Draghi did the same on Monday.
Also on Monday, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said
the ECB was not running out of options, but added that the
central bank was not about to deploy any of its options in the
near future.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
slipped to 0.222 percent from 0.223 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.339
percent from 0.338 percent, while the one-week rate
was steady at 0.096 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate rose on Monday to 0.073 percent from 0.072
percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 243 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
Draghi said earlier this month, however, that there was no
stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)