FRANKFURT, Nov 18 Key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates ticked up on Friday as the sovereign
debt crisis intensified worries about the health of the euro
zone banking sector.
Banks are depositing large amounts of money at the ECB's
overnight facility at a lower rate rather than lending money to
each other as they seek to limit their risk exposure.
Overnight deposits rose to 231 billion euros, data showed on
Friday and the key three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending
and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for
lending, rose to 1.465 percent from 1.460 percent.
The European Central Bank has reinstated some of its most
potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months, including
one-year liquidity injections, although the moves have done
little to kick-start interbank lending.
Banks took 230 billion euros in the ECB's regular weekly
cash handout on Tuesday, well above the 190 billion traders
polled by Reuters had expected. (for story click
)
The big demand highlights the tensions that have paralysed
major parts of the money market and left banks in debt-strained
countries heavily reliant on ECB support.
Spain paid the highest interest rate to sell its 10-year
debt since 1997 on Thursday, just shy of the 7 percent mark seen
as unsustainable, as the country is swept deeper into the debt
crisis.
ECB-fuelled excess liquidity -- currently 263 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- is expected to remain for
the foreseeable future and maintain downward pressure on
interbank rates.
Interbank market rates have fallen sharply since the ECB
cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent this month and
warned the euro zone could be heading back into recession, but
have crept back up for the last two days.
Six-month rates inched up to 1.694 percent
from 1.690 percent and 12-month rates rose to
2.031 percent from 2.024 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity -- bucked the trend and remained
at 0.906 percent. Overnight rates eased to 0.709
percent from 0.728 percent on Thursday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)