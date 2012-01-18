FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates fell to their lowest since last March
on Wednesday, pushed down by a glut of excess liquidity in the
money market and expectations of further official interest rate
cuts.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.204 percent from 1.213 percent the previous day, hitting
the lowest level since late March last year.
Six-month rates also fell to 1.486 percent
from 1.494 percent, while 12-month rates decreased
to 1.818 percent from 1.826 percent.
A bigger-than-expected fall in euro zone inflation in
December - reported on Tuesday - offered the European Central
Bank more room to cut rates to historic lows as the economy
heads for recession, though ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said
the bank planned nothing just now.
The ECB held rates at 1.0 percent last Thursday but
indicated they could go lower.
For now, the ECB is assessing how its recently implemented
crisis-fighting measures take hold. The first of its two planned
3-year loans -- which saw a take-up of 489 billion euros -- has
already improved banks' funding conditions, the ECB has said.
This initiative has seen the amount of spare cash in the
banking system balloon and put heavy downward pressure on the
rates banks charge each other in open markets.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, at a hefty 416 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations - fell to 0.448 percent from
0.459 percent.
Overnight rates also fell, to 0.379 percent from
0.386 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday he expects
"substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan on Feb.
29. Another massive uptake of ECB funding could push lending
rates even lower.
Despite being awash with liquidity, crisis worries mean euro
zone banks currently prefer to park their excess funds overnight
at the ECB rather than lending it on in the open market for
higher returns. Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high
of 528 billion euros on Wednesday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)