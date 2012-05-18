FRANKFURT, May 18 Key euro zone three-month
bank-to-bank lending rates reversed Thursday's first post-ECB
LTRO gain on Friday to hit new two-year lows, as the ECB's huge
injections ultra-cheap, three-year funding continued to
influence money markets.
The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent
again this month, has poured more than 1
trillion euros of cheap long-term funds into the banking system
since the end of last year, a move which has halved interbank
rates in the process.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose
for the first time since the ECB's injections on Thursday
against a background of rising Greek euro exit fears.
But the jump reversed on Friday as rates dipped to a new
two-year low of 0.684 percent, down from 0.686 percent.
Six-month Euriobor rates also dropped, falling
to 0.972 percent from 0.975 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
hovered near all time lows, easing to 0.317, while
overnight rates fell to 0.320 percent from 0.330
percent.
Banks in debt-hobbled euro members have long been struggling
to access open markets but the woes are spreading again with
only a core of euro zone banks now deemed safe enough to lend
to.
Tensions have been further stoked by the ECB's move to cut
four Greek banks off from its mainstream funding due to the
country's woes. (for story click )
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed
. Three-month rates fell to 0.937
percent from 0.944 percent while overnight rates
rose to 0.315 percent from 0.313 percent.
The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months
has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within
touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 762 billion euros overnight. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
