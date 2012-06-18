FRANKFURT, June 18 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending fell on Monday, after Greece election soothed nerves and
dovish policymaker comments increased expectations that the
European Central Bank could cut its deposit rate to zero.
Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB
flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap
3-year funding, but the near-vertical slide has levelled off in
recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates
have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.
With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts
as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open
markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.659 percent from
0.662 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates followed suit, falling
to 0.934 percent from 0.939 percent. Shorter-term one week rates
, which have hovered near all-time lows, remained
at 0.320 percent. Overnight rates dipped to 0.329
percent from 0.331 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.949 percent from 0.951
percent while overnight rates edged up to 0.329
percent from 0.325 percent.
The falls in euro-denominated Euribor rates came after fresh
hints from ECB members that the bank's deposit rate could be
cut, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market
rates.
"I could imagine a zero deposit rate," Slovak ECB
policymaker Jozef Makuch said last week, echoing earlier
comments from Austria's Ewald Nowotny. (for stories click
)
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bloc's economy
faced serious risks and no inflation threat.
Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply
banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next
year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if
the benefit of its twin 3-year LTROs proved not to have been
enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 785
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 741 billion euros overnight. Before the
financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)