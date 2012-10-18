FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Thursday under the weight of large amounts of excess liquidity in money markets. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.205 percent from 0.207 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.406 percent from 0.409 percent. Shorter term one-week rates inched down to 0.079 percent from 0.080 percent. Overnight Eonia rates rose to 0.093 percent from 0.091 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates have been falling steadily since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates also fell, with three-month rates falling to 0.59000 percent from 0.59308 percent and overnight rates dipping to 0.30231 percent from 0.30308 percent. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 691 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans and Patrick Graham)