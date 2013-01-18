FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates ticked up on Friday as markets expect banks to pay
back a large portion of loans from the European Central Bank
when they get the chance to do so later this month.
Expectations of the amount to be paid back has increased
recently and could be up to 300 billion euros, analysts say,
which would effectively halve the amount of excess liquidity in
the system.
Banks took a total of more than 1 trillion euros in
three-year loans from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a
year ago, and are allowed to start returning some or all of the
cash in weekly installments from Jan. 30.
Reuters calculations show there is currently around 630
billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro
zone banks.
A more positive economic outlook is also pushing up market
interest rates, as expectations for another policy rate cut have
decreased.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that the Governing
Council had not considered lowering interest rates at this
month's meeting, after a wide discussion on cutting rates at the
December policy meeting.
Draghi also spoke about "positive contagion" being in play
and buoying the euro zone. Another ECB policymaker, Ewald
Nowotny, said on Wednesday that the euro zone economy would
contract in 2013 but its turning point should be in the first
quarter.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.209
percent from 0.204 percent, hitting the highest level since
mid-October.
The six-month rate ticked up to 0.351 percent from 0.344
percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.080
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.068 percent
from 0.067 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.50545 percent from 0.51000 percent and one-week
rates decreasing to 0.34636 percent from 0.35091 percent.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)