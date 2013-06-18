FRANKFURT, June 18 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Tuesday as the European Central Bank mulls its options on lending further support to the euro zone economy if needed. The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on June 6, and ECB President Mario Draghi said the economic situation did not warrant another cut. But the Governing Council also discussed a raft of options. On Tuesday, Draghi reiterated in a speech in Israel that the ECB stood ready to act if necessary, stressing that the transmission of its monetary policy was improving and it had regained better control of monetary conditions. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed unchanged at 0.210 percent. The six-month rate inched up to 0.320 percent from at 0.319 percent and the one-week rate inched lower to 0.089 percent from 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate ticked up to 0.080 percent from 0.075 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.45667 percent from 0.45889 percent and one-week unchanged at 0.27222 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 306 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)