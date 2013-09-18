FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Wednesday, staying within the narrow band it has traded in for the last two months as markets expect the European Central Bank to conduct steady-hand policy. Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told German daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview that the ECB wanted to ensure that money market rates did not overreact either to U.S. Federal Reserve curtailing its economic stimulus or to positive economic data from the euro zone itself. Nearly three-quarters of economists polled by Reuters said they expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce it will trim its monthly spending on asset purchases by $10 billion after its Sept. 17-18 meeting. The prospect of such a slowdown in stimulus, seen as the first step away from the ultra-loose monetary policy the Fed promoted during the global economic crisis, has helped push forward money market interest rates higher in Europe. The ECB has repeatedly said that the euro zone was not yet in a condition that would warrant a similar move and has instead vowed to keep rates low or lower for an extended period of time. The key market interest rate has been between 0.220 and 0.228 percent since July 17. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.222 percent. The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.340 percent from 0.339 percent, while the one-week rate slipped to 0.095 percent from 0.096 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on Tuesday to 0.075 percent from 0.073 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 241 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". Draghi said earlier this month, however, that there was no stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)