FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates edged higher on Monday as concerns about the
ability of the euro zone to tackle the sovereign debt crisis
continued to weigh on money markets.
EU finance ministers made clear to Greece over the weekend
that it must meet targets to get fresh funds but broke no new
ground in dealing with the debt crisis shaking the euro.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
ticked up to 1.536 percent from 1.535 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates followed suit,
rising to 1.125 percent from 1.111 percent. Overnight rates
fixed higher than that on Friday at 1.112 percent.
Longer-term rates bucked the trend. Six-month Euribor rates
eased slightly to 1.735 percent from 1.736
percent, while 12-month rates fell to 2.064
percent from 2.068 percent.
The rises come despite huge amounts of excess liquidity --
currently 147 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations
-- putting downward pressure on markets.
On Thursday a group of five major central banks teamed up in
a bid to head off a build-up of tensions in dollar money
markets, a move which will see European banks offered a trio of
3-month dollar injections. (for story click )
It came after downgrades to some of Europe's major banks and
after two undisclosed banks tapped the ECB for dollar funding,
the second time in a month the normally expensive facility has
been called into action. (for story click )
The worsening euro zone debt crisis has seen many banks
stock up on ECB euro funding. They took 164 billion euros in
one-week funds last week, well above the 135 billion traders had
expected, and added an extra 54 billion in one-month liquidity.
The intensification of the crisis has already forced the ECB
back into emergency mode. Last month it reintroduced six-month
euro funding, a measure it had previously mothballed, and
extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up
until mid-January.
It has also signalled a shift in its interest rate policy,
unceremoniously abandoning its rate hike ambitions. (for story
click )
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets now see a good chance
the ECB may revert back to rate cuts as early as next month.
(for analysis click )
It is also back buying sovereign bonds again. It has spent
roughly 70 billion euros since reactivating the purchases early
last month, which now include the bonds of Italy and Spain, two
of the euro zone's biggest economies. (for latest stories click
)
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
