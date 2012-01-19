FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new 10-month lows on Thursday, as the European Central Bank's recent injection of almost half a trillion euros in 3-year loans and looser new cash buffer rules sent excess liquidity levels soaring.

The ECB kept interest rates at 1.0 percent last week after its first-ever offering of 3-year loans pumped 489 billion euros into the banking system.

The huge injection has seen the amount of spare cash in the banking system balloon and put heavy downward pressure on the rates banks charge each other in open markets.

New looser ECB rules which will allow banks to keep less of a cash buffer at the central bank have also now kicked in.

The move has freed up around 100 billion euros for banks overall and on Thursday the changes sent the level of excess cash in the system soaring to a new record high of 535 billion euros accoring to Reuters calculations.

In response, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.195 percent, the lowest since late March last year, from 1.204 percent the previous day.

Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.480 percent from 1.486 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 1.812 percent from 1.818 percent.

One-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, fell to 0.440 percent from 0.448 percent.

With the new ECB's reserves period now underway and giving banks more options to juggle their funding, overnight rates bucked the trend, edging up to 0.391 percent from 0.379 percent the previous day.

Money market rates are expected to come under renewed downward pressure in the coming months.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last week he expects "substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan handout on Feb. 29, while some economists and market experts also believe the bank may hold at least one more after that.

Despite being awash with liquidity, ongoing crisis worries mean euro zone banks currently prefer to park their excess funds overnight at the ECB rather than lending it on in the open market for higher returns.

The central bank has reinstated some of its most potent crisis fighting tools over the last six months as the euro zone debt troubles have intensified, usings

Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528 billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period this week, effectively cancelling out the near half a trillion euros pumped into the system by its 3-year loans last month.

Deposits dropped to just under 400 billion euros on Thursday reflecting the greater degree of freedom banks have at the start of the monthly ECB reserves cycle.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Marc Jones)