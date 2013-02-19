FRANKFURT, Feb 19 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said a day earlier the ECB would have to assess the economic impact of the euro's strength. Draghi's recent comments on the currency have fanned expectations that the ECB may have to take policy action to counter the impact on growth and inflation of the euro's appreciation. On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.221 percent from 0.223 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.357 percent from 0.359 percent while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.058 percent from 0.060 percent the previous day. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.48545 percent from 0.48818 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.32364 percent from 0.32091 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)