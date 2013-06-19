FRANKFURT, June 19 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Wednesday as the European Central Bank mulls its
options on providing further support to the euro zone economy,
although it has not indicated any immediate easing moves.
The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5
percent on June 6, and ECB President Mario Draghi said the
governing council discussed a raft of options, but decided to
leave them untouched for now.
On Tuesday, Draghi reiterated in a speech in Israel that the
ECB stood ready to act if necessary, stressing that the
transmission of its monetary policy was improving and it had
regained better control of monetary conditions.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.212
percent from 0.210 percent.
The six-month rate increased to 0.323 percent
from 0.320 percent while the one-week rate
remained at 0.089 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
fell to 0.073 percent from 0.080 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.45500 percent from 0.45667 percent and one-week
rising to 0.27375 percent from 0.27222 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 306 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom