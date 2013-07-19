FRANKFURT, July 19 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged on Friday, continuing its recent
holding pattern after key European Central Bank policymakers
qualified the bank's use of forward guidance on low interest
rates.
Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
But last week Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said the ECB
had not "tied itself to the mast" with the vow.
Another ECB policymaker, Benoit Coeure, said the bank would
decide each and every month whether the pledge was still valid.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.220 percent.
The six-month rate ticked up to 0.330 percent
from 0.329 percent while the one-week rate
remained at 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.091 percent from 0.090 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.47286 percent from 0.47143 percent and one-week
rates unchanged at 0.29286 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector fell to 249 billion euros, but is still high enough to
keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as
long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold,
estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion
euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay
slightly above the deposit rate".
The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the
deposit rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)