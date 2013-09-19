FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate eased on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve postponed the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday by keeping its bond purchases unchanged at $85 billion a month, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth. World shares and global bond prices surged on Thursday and the dollar tumbled. The prospect of a slowdown in U.S. stimulus, seen as the first step away from the ultra-loose monetary policy the Fed promoted during the global economic crisis, had helped push forward money-market interest rates higher in Europe in recent months. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.221 percent from 0.222 percent. The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.337 percent from 0.340 percent, while the one-week rate stayed at 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on Wednesday to 0.078 percent from 0.075 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 229 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". Draghi said earlier this month, however, that there was no stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)