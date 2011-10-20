FRANKFURT, Oct 20 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose on Thursday as plans to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis stalled, raising uncertainty over Europe's hopes of
drawing a line under its sovereign debt crisis.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel held talks in Frankfurt on Wednesday in a bid to
break a deadlock between the European leaders over how to
increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.
European Union leaders will meet for a summit on Sunday in
Brussels and expectations are high that this time a breakthrough
will be achieved.
Failure to do so would further undermine financial markets'
already shattered confidence in the currency bloc and its
ability to get on top of a two-year-long debt crisis, which
threatens the long-term viability of the single currency.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose
to 1.584 percent from 1.582 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates rose to 1.785 percent
from 1.783 percent, while 12-month rates ticked up
to 2.123 percent from 2.122 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , the most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity, bucked the trend and fell to
1.158 percent from 1.161 percent.
Overnight interest rates rose on Wednesday to 0.949
percent from 0.924 percent.
Money markets are currently well overstocked with ECB funds.
Excess market liquidity stands at 218 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations, just below Friday's
level, which was the highest since the end of June last year.
Markets have been on edge for fear European leaders may not
be able to agree on a plan to address the bloc's debt crisis,
which has already forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek
bailouts and is now bordering on Italy and Spain.
Further complicating the situation, Moody's said late on
Monday it may put a negative outlook on France's Aaa rating in
the next three months --a move which would make a downgrade more
likely-- if slower growth and bank and euro zone bail out costs
stretch its budget too much.
It also cut Spain sovereign credit ratings on Tuesday to A1
from Aa2, the third of the major agencies to lower its grade in
recent weeks.
Tensions in the interbank market remain high as euro zone
leaders race to convince banks to accept "voluntary" writedowns
of up to 50 percent on their sovereign holdings.
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB rose to 182 billion
euros, showing that banks are willing to accept a lower interest
rate at the central bank rather than lend to each other.
In response to intensifying euro zone troubles, the European
Central Bank reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting
tools earlier this month, including 1-year liquidity injections.
The measures are expected to keep the euro money market
heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable future
and maintain downward pressure on interbank lending rates.
Fears Greece's debt problems may spark a new wave of losses
for banks, continue to offset the new support, however. The ECB
has insisted it has reached the limits of its crisis response,
though it did discuss cutting interest rates earlier this month
before deciding not to.
At the same time, and underscoring the nervousness that has
paralysed the interbank market, emergency borrowing from the ECB
has remained elevated over the last two weeks. It fell to a
still-elevated 2.3 billion euros on Thursday.
Uncertainty created by the debt crisis has increased banks'
reluctance to lend to each other and prompted many banks to
stock up on ECB euro funding.
At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 201
billion euros, down from 205 billion the previous week but in
line with expectations.
