FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to fresh one-year lows on Monday, pulled down
by expectations of another giant injection of liquidity into the
money market at a second ECB 3-year funding operation at the end
of this month.
Having pushed excess liquidity to record levels with the
near half a trillion euros it pumped into the banking system in
December, the ECB will give banks a second chance to grab the
ultra-cheap funds on Feb. 29.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by almost a third
since the ECB announced its plans to lend banks three-year
money.
With banks already awash with long-term cash and
expectations of the uptake for the next round matching or even
exceeding December's demand, downward pressure on lending rates
in the money market continues.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.031 percent from 1.036 percent, hitting the lowest level
since January last year.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.328 percent from 1.334 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.658
percent from 1.664 percent.
One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity which currently stands at a massive 482 billion
euros according to Reuters calculations, eased to 0.366 percent
from 0.368 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.364
percent down from 0.371 percent.
ECB shorter-term lending operations have shown banks are
beginning to position themselves for the second handout of
ultra-cheap, 3-year cash. Banks more than halved their intake of
1-month loans but stocked up on short-term 1-week funding, money
they can easily flip into the 3-year operation.
While it is still not completely clear whether the money
from December's 3-year ECB loan operation is filtering through
to companies and consumers, ECB President Mario Draghi has said
the move had avoided "a major, major credit crunch".
The cash is however having a clear positive impact on both
the money market and euro zone bond markets. Spain, France and
Italy have all enjoyed a blast of positive investor sentiment on
the back of the money.
Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.
The 3-year tender is second, and expected to be final,
offering of the kind from the bank. Draghi said last Thursday
the bank would not pre-commit on holding additional handouts.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system and the
money market still dysfunctional, banks are depositing much of
the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the beginning of the year and topped the half a
trillion mark again last week at the peak of the ECB monthly
reserves cycle.
Short-term market rates are well below the bank's main 1
percent policy rate due to the excess cash. Its 0.25 percent
overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for money markets.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)