FRANKFURT, June 20 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Thursday after the U.S. central bank signalled an end to easy money, pushing market interest rates up around the world. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year. Markets also remain unconvinced that the European Central Bank will provide further support to the euro zone economy. The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on June 6. ECB President Mario Draghi said then the governing council discussed a raft of options, but decided to leave them untouched for now. On Tuesday, Draghi reiterated in a speech in Israel that the ECB stood ready to act if necessary, stressing that the transmission of its monetary policy was improving and it had regained better control of monetary conditions. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.214 percent from 0.212 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.329 percent from 0.323 percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.099 percent from 0.089 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.082 percent from 0.073 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were also higher, with three-month rates rising to 0.45667 percent from 0.45500 percent and one-week to 0.28222 percent from 0.27375 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 284 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.