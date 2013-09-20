FRANKFURT, Sept 20 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's extended monetary stimulus took pressure off the European Central Bank to intervene. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday by keeping its bond purchases unchanged at $85 billion a month, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth. This means global liquidity conditions will stay loose for longer than previously expected, exerting downward pressure on interbank borrowing rates. Meanwhile, excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector fell to 215 billion euros, the lowest level since late 2011, shortly before the ECB flooded the market with ultra long-term loans to ease banks' funding strains. Short-term money market rates are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. JP Morgan economist Greg Fuzesi noted that the Fed's decision had taken some pressure off the ECB, while the technical argument about liquidity management remained. "With the Fed having postponed its tapering, it seems likely that money market rates will stay lower for now," Fuzesi said. "Overall, we still think that the ECB will offer more liquidity support, but the urgency has declined so that 1Q14 now looks more likely," he said in a research note. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.221 percent. The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.335 percent from 0.337 percent, while the one-week rate rose to 0.099 percent from 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell on Thursday to 0.075 percent from 0.078 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)