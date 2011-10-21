FRANKFURT, Oct 21 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates remained close to previous day's levels on Friday as uncertainty over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis continued to weigh against the downward pressure of over 200 billion euros of excess market liquidity.

Fears that the debt crisis could cripple some of Europe's biggest banks has severely reduced money market trading and left many banks in debt-strained euro zone countries frozen out of open markets and reliant on the ECB for funding.

Euro zone leaders are preparing to meet on the crisis this weekend but differences between Germany and France mean a deal is still not on the table.

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, inched up marginally to 1.585 percent from 1.584 percent.

Six-month Euribor were steady at 1.785 percent, as were shorter-term one-week rates at 1.158 percent.

Longer 12-month rates ticked down to 2.122 percent from 2.123 percent replicating overnight interest rates which dipped to 0.932 percent from 0.949 percent on Thursday.

Failure by the euro zone to come up with a solid and credible solution to its problems would further undermine financial markets' already shattered confidence in the currency bloc and its ability to get on top of a two-year-long debt crisis.

In response to the troubles, the European Central Bank has reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including 1-year liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to encourage banks to start lending to eachother again.

Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds. Excess market liquidity stands at 208 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

Bank overnight deposits also underscore the tensions in the money market. Banks parked 188 billion euros at ECB overnight, showing that banks are willing to accept a lower interest rate at the central bank rather than lend to each other.

The ECB's liquidity measures are expected to keep the euro money market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable future, however, and maintain downward pressure on interbank lending rates.

At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 201 billion euros, down from 205 billion the previous week but in line with expectations. It will hold the first of two promised 1-year lending operations on Oct. 25.

