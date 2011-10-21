FRANKFURT, Oct 21 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates remained close to previous day's levels on Friday
as uncertainty over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
continued to weigh against the downward pressure of over 200
billion euros of excess market liquidity.
Fears that the debt crisis could cripple some of Europe's
biggest banks has severely reduced money market trading and left
many banks in debt-strained euro zone countries frozen out of
open markets and reliant on the ECB for funding.
Euro zone leaders are preparing to meet on the crisis this
weekend but differences between Germany and France mean a deal
is still not on the table.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
inched up marginally to 1.585 percent from 1.584 percent.
Six-month Euribor were steady at 1.785
percent, as were shorter-term one-week rates at
1.158 percent.
Longer 12-month rates ticked down to 2.122
percent from 2.123 percent replicating overnight interest rates
which dipped to 0.932 percent from 0.949 percent on
Thursday.
Failure by the euro zone to come up with a solid and
credible solution to its problems would further undermine
financial markets' already shattered confidence in the currency
bloc and its ability to get on top of a two-year-long debt
crisis.
In response to the troubles, the European Central Bank has
reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools earlier
this month, including 1-year liquidity injections, although the
moves have done little to encourage banks to start lending to
eachother again.
Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds.
Excess market liquidity stands at 208 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
Bank overnight deposits also underscore the tensions in the
money market. Banks parked 188 billion euros at ECB overnight,
showing that banks are willing to accept a lower interest rate
at the central bank rather than lend to each other.
The ECB's liquidity measures are expected to keep the euro
money market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the
foreseeable future, however, and maintain downward pressure on
interbank lending rates.
At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 201
billion euros, down from 205 billion the previous week but in
line with expectations. It will hold the first of two promised
1-year lending operations on Oct. 25.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)