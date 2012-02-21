FRANKFURT, Feb 21 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell to fresh one-year lows on Tuesday, weighed down by expectations of another giant injection of liquidity into the money market at a second ECB 3-year funding operation at the end of this month.

Key 3-month bank-to-bank lending rates are closing in on the ECB's benchmark interest rate of 1 percent in anticipation of next week's injection of a second tranche of ultra-cheap three-year funds flooding the market with hundreds more billions of euros.

Having pushed excess liquidity to record levels with the near half a trillion euros it pumped into the banking system in a first ultra-long lending operation in December, the ECB will give banks a second chance to grab the funds on Feb. 29.

In anticipation for the ultra-long tender, banks have increased their appetite for weekly funds, taking 166 billion euros on Tuesday, up from 143 billion a week earlier.

The 3-month lending rates have dropped by almost a third since the ECB announced its plans to lend banks three-year money though they remain above the low of 0.635 percent they hit in early 2010.

With banks already awash with long-term cash and expectations of the uptake for the next round matching or even exceeding December's demand, downward pressure on lending rates in the money market continues.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.026 percent from 1.031 percent, hitting the lowest level since January last year.

Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.321 percent from 1.328 percent, while 1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.652 percent from 1.658 percent.

One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by excess liquidity which currently stands at a massive 480 billion euros according to Reuters calculations, eased to 0.364 percent from 0.366 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.360 percent on Monday, down from 0.364 percent.

ECB shorter-term lending operations have shown banks are beginning to position themselves for the second handout of ultra-cheap, 3-year cash. Banks more than halved their intake of 1-month loans but stocked up on short-term 1-week funding, money they can easily flip into the 3-year operation.

While it is still not completely clear whether the money from December's 3-year ECB loan operation is filtering through to companies and consumers, ECB President Mario Draghi has said the move had avoided "a major, major credit crunch".

The cash is however having a clear positive impact on both the money market and euro zone bond markets. Spain, France and Italy have all enjoyed a blast of positive investor sentiment on the back of the money.

Money market experts also report that some banks are now prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long loans were hard to come by in the open market.

The 3-year tender is second, and expected to be final, offering of the kind from the bank. Draghi said last Thursday the bank would not pre-commit on holding additional handouts.

With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system and the money market still dysfunctional, banks are depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.

Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528 billion euros at the beginning of the year and topped the half a trillion mark again last week at the peak of the ECB monthly reserves cycle.

Short-term market rates are well below the bank's main 1 percent policy rate due to the excess cash. Its 0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for money markets.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

