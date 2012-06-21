FRANKFURT, June 21 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates dipped on Thursday, weighed down after a senior
European Central Bank policymaker said he expected the bank to
discuss interest rate cuts at its next meeting.
Money market rates have more than halved since the ECB
flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap
three-year funding in twin operations in December and February,
but the slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis
tensions have risen and overnight rates have approached
the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.
With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts
as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open
markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. An
cut in the ECB deposit rate would lower that floor.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.655 percent from
0.657 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.929 percent
from 0.930 percent. Shorter-term one week rates,
which have hovered near all-time lows, bucked the trend and rose
to 0.325 percent from 0.322 percent. Overnight rates
eased to 0.326 percent from 0.333 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were unchanged at 0.948 percent and
overnight rates eased to 0.326 percent from 0.329
percent.
The euro-denominated Euribor rates remained at low levels
after fresh hints from ECB policymakers that the bank's deposit
rate could be cut, a move that would open up room for a further
drop in market rates.
"Cutting rates is certainly an option as far as our monetary
policy is concerned," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
told the Financial Times.
"It was discussed at the last governing council meeting and
I would expect the next council to discuss it again," he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bloc's economy
faced serious risks and no inflation threat.
Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply
banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next
year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if
the benefit of its twin three-year LTROs proved not to have been
enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 785
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 780 billion euros overnight. Before the
financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
