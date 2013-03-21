FRANKFURT, March 21 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were little changed on Thursday as financial markets waited to see if Cyprus could clinch a bailout deal by a Monday deadline set by the European Central Bank. The ECB said it could only approve emergency funding for Cypriot banks beyond Monday if an EU/IMF programme is in place to ensure their solvency. The Cyprus central bank chief expected a support package by Monday. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up to 0.211 percent from 0.210 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.334 percent from 0.335 percent, while the one-week rate edged up to 0.085 percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.065 percent from 0.064 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.51200 percent from 0.51400 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.32700 percent from 0.32400 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at around 383 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)