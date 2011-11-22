FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates were steady on Tuesday, as euro zone
sovereign debt worries hanging over the bloc's banks saw
institutions ramp up their demand for European Central Bank
funding for the second week running.
Intensifying fears about the financial health of Greece and
now also Italy and Spain have further hit interbank lending over
the last fortnight, causing market rates to rebound following
falls sparked by this month's surprise ECB rate cut.
The ECB is becoming an increasingly important source of
funding for euro zone banks amid the troubles.
Banks took 247 billion euros at the central bank's weekly
cash handout on Tuesday, well above the 220 billion expected by
traders polled by Reuters on Monday and the 230 billion taken
last week.(for story click ).
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
fixed unchanged at 1.467 percent just before the results of the
ECB's operation.
Six-month rates edged up to 1.695 percent from
1.694 percent while 12-month rates were
fractionally higher at 2.030 percent from 2.029 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity which currently stands at a hefty
257 billion euros according to Reuters calculations
-- also rose, climbing to 0.910 from 0.905 percent.
Bucking the trend overnight rates dropped to 0.705
percent on Monday down from Friday's fixing of 0.722 percent.
The ECB has reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools over recent months in a bid to try and
calm tensions again, including ultra long-term one-year
liquidity injections.
The moves have done little to revive interbank lending,
however.
Banks are now borrowing over 500 billion euros from the ECB
but data show almost two thirds of that money is being deposited
back at the central bank. That proportion compares to around one
third after the collapse of Lehman Brothers back in 2008. (for
story click )
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)