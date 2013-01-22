FRANKFURT, Jan 22 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady before a European Central Bank operation on Friday that will allow banks to repay 3-year loans. Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year loans, or Long-Term Refinancing Operations, from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago. The ECB used these LTROs to try to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit financial system. Banks can soon begin to repay the money early on a voluntary basis. However, a key ECB policymaker has played down the impact this would have on short-term rates. Benoit Coeure, in charge of market operations on the ECB board, on Friday played down the chance of banks repaying a massive chunk of their LTRO cash this month and said excess liquidity in the euro zone remained very high. Reuters calculations show there is currently around 614 billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro zone banks. While the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, the prospect of a significant repayment, which analysts said could be up to 300 billion euros, has driven rates higher recently. On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.209 percent. The six-month rate was steady at 0.353 percent, and the one-week rate stayed at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained unchanged at 0.068 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.50364 percent from 0.50455 percent and one-week rates dropping to 0.34364 percent from 0.34545 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)