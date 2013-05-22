FRANKFURT, May 22 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate firmed slightly on Thursday, finding support after
a steady fall this month in expectation of more monetary easing
by the European Central Bank following weak economic data.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, had fallen for
four straight sessions as economic data showed the depth of the
euro zone's downturn.
The economy's weakness has bolstered expectations the ECB
will take fresh policy action to support the 17-nation bloc.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB
would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May.
After falling from 0.203 percent to 0.198 percent in four
sessions, the three-month Euribor rate found some support and
edged up to 0.199 percent on Wednesday.
The six-month rate was steady at 0.293 percent and the
one-week rate stayed at 0.082 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.076 percent from 0.069
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.46222 percent from 0.46333 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.28556 percent from 0.28778 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 266 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
