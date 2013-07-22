FRANKFURT, July 22 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate inched up on Monday after key European Central Bank policymakers qualified the bank's use of forward guidance on low interest rates. Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance. But senior ECB policymakers have since qualified the forward guidance, with Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann saying the ECB has not "tied itself to the mast" with the vow. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.221 percent from 0.220 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.334 percent from 0.330 percent and the one-week rate inched up to 0.100 percent from 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.098 percent from 0.091 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were higher, with three-month rates rising to 0.47833 percent from 0.47286 percent and one-week rates to 0.29833 percent from 0.29286 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector fell to 237 billion euros, but is still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)