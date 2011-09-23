FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate inched up on Friday as concern about the risks of default by Greece outweighed excess liquidity in the money market.

Two Greek newspaper reports on Friday -- which Greece later denied -- said that the country's finance minister had told lawmakers he sees three scenarios to resolve the debt crisis, including one involving an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for bondholders.

Excess liquidity -- currently 178 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations -- came down slightly, but continued to put downward pressure on markets.

The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending -- edged up to 1.537 from 1.536 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity levels -- ticked up to 1.182 percent from 1.170 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 1.040 percent on Thursday, lower than the day before.

Six-month Euribor rates rose slightly to 1.735 percent from 1.734 percent, while 12-month rate remained unchanged at 2.060 percent.

Uncertainty created by the sovereign debt crisis engulfing large swathes of southern Europe tempered the fall in interest rates, as it increases banks' reluctance to lend to each other.

Some relief came from a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies as they pledged to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets.

The worsening euro zone debt crisis has prompted many banks to stock up on ECB euro funding. They took 201 billion euros in one-week funds this week, which was the highest volume since early February.

The deepening crisis has already forced the ECB back into emergency mode. It has reintroduced six-month euro funding, a measure it had previously mothballed, and extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up until mid-January.

The central bank is also back buying sovereign bonds again. It has spent roughly 80 billion euros since reactivating the purchases early last month, which now include the bonds of Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest economies.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

