FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates continued to rise on Wednesday, as
banks' reluctance to lend to each other intensified amid the
fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
Spiralling fears about the financial health of Greece and
now also Italy and Spain have left interbank lending markets
increasingly frozen over the last fortnight, woes which on
Tuesday saw demand for ECB funding surge to a two-year high.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
continued a week-long climb on Wednesday, rising to 1.471
percent from 1.467 percent.
Six-month rates edged up to 1.698 percent from
1.695 percent while 12-month rates were
fractionally higher at 2.033 percent from 2.030 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity which currently stands at a hefty
251 billion euros according to Reuters calculations
-- bucked the trend, slipping to 0.909 from 0.910 percent.
Overnight rates meanwhile rose 0.724 percent from
0.705 percent.
The ECB has reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools over recent months in a bid to try and
calm tensions again, including ultra-long, limit-free one year
liquidity injections.
The moves have done little to revive interbank lending,
however.
Banks are now borrowing over 500 billion euros from the ECB
but data show almost two thirds of that money is being deposited
back at the central bank. That proportion compares to around one
third after the collapse of Lehman Brothers back in 2008. (for
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
