FRANKFURT, May 23 Key euro zone three-month
bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new two-year lows on
Wednesday as the ECB's injections of ultra-cheap, three-year
funding exerted downward pressure on money markets.
The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent
again this month, has poured more than 1
trillion euros of cheap long-term funds into the banking system
since the end of last year, a move which has halved interbank
rates in the process.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Wednesday to 0.680 percent from 0.681 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also dropped, falling
to 0.964 percent from 0.966 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
hovered near all time lows and edged up to 0.318
percent from 0.317 percent.
Overnight rates inched lower to 0.336 percent from
0.337 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed
. Three-month rates fell to 0.925
percent from 0.928 percent while overnight rates
were unchanged at 0.314 percent.
The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months
has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within
touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 764 billion euros overnight. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
