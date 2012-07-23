FRANKFURT, July 23 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Monday, driven down
by record-low European Central Bank interest rates and growing
expectations that it could take them even lower in the coming
months.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks now
get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a
return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to
look for more profitable options.
Although some money market experts fear the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move, plus a
growing belief the ECB could continue to cut rates, has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.
On Friday, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said
that cutting the deposit rate below zero is an option.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time
low of 0.442 percent from 0.451 percent.
Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates
fell to 0.726 percent from 0.735 percent.
Shorter-term one week rates dipped to 0.112
percent from 0.113 percent while overnight rates dipped
to 0.115 percent from 0.120 percent.
Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it
emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor
rates they pay.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
rose to 0.923 percent from 0.912
percent, while overnight dollar rates fell to 0.334 percent from
0.339 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the ECB's
deposit facility to banks' current accounts last week.
But with the monthly reserves cycle now in its stride and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
money has started to stabilise.
A total of 349 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
inched up to 493 billion euros.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)