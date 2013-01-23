FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were unchanged on Wednesday, holding steady before a
European Central Bank operation on Friday that will allow banks
to repay 3-year loans early.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap,
three-year loans, or Long-Term Refinancing Operations, from the
ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago. The ECB used
these LTROs to try to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit
financial system.
Banks can soon begin to repay the money early on a voluntary
basis. However, a key ECB policymaker has played down the impact
this would have on short-term rates.
Benoit Coeure, in charge of market operations on the ECB
board, on Friday played down the chance of banks repaying a
massive chunk of their LTRO cash this month and said excess
liquidity in the euro zone remained very high.
Reuters calculations show there is currently around 600
billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro
zone banks.
While the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed
the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, the
prospect of a significant repayment, which analysts said could
be up to 300 billion euros, has driven rates higher recently.
On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained unchanged at 0.209 percent.
The six-month rate was steady at 0.353 percent, while the
one-week rate ticked up to 0.081 percent from
0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate on Tuesday
inched up to 0.069 percent from 0.068 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.50091 percent from 0.50364 percent and one-week
rates dropping to 0.34091 percent from 0.34364 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
