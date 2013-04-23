FRANKFURT, April 23 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Tuesday after business sentiment in the euro
zone's largest economy, Germany, took a hit in April, piling
pressure on the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy
further.
A sharp drop in German business activity overshadowed an
easing downturn in France in April, surveys showed on Tuesday,
raising concerns over a further economic contraction in the euro
zone.
"The data is sufficiently weak to up the pressure on the ECB
to cut rates in June," Lena Komileva, chief economist at G+
Economics, said in a note to clients.
"With Germany unable to offset the austerity and credit
crunch drag on growth in the periphery, and with excess capacity
growing and business expectations falling, the only question is
why the ECB has not cut rates already," she said.
The ECB left rates on hold at its April policy meeting, but
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would "monitor very
closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the
recession-hit euro zone.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.207 percent from 0.208 percent.
The six-month rate eased to 0.320 percent from 0.322 percent
and the one-week rate edged up to 0.083 percent
from 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to
0.082 percent from 0.083 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.477 percent from 0.476 percent and one-week rates
unchanged at 0.303 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking rose
to 338 billion euros, just above the lowest level since the ECB
flooded the markets with two 3-year loans more than a year ago,
helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)