FRANKFURT, May 23 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Thursday, finding a floor after a steady fall this month in expectation of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank following weak economic data. Business surveys showed on Thursday that the downturn across euro zone businesses eased slightly this month, although a dearth of new orders means the bloc's economy is likely to contract again in the second quarter. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.199 percent, having fallen from 0.203 percent to 0.198 percent in four sessions before edging up on Wednesday. The six-month rate was steady at 0.293 percent and the one-week rate inched higher to 0.083 percent from 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.083 percent from 0.076 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.46333 percent from 0.46222 percent and one-week rates down at 0.28444 percent from 0.28556 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 271 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)