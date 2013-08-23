FRANKFURT, Aug 23 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate edged up on Friday after a European Central Bank
policymaker said he did not see many arguments now for the ECB
to cut interest rates.
The conservative tone from ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny
came after a survey on Thursday showed business activity across
the euro zone picked up this month at a faster pace than
expected.
"From my personal point of view, I would not see many
arguments now for a rate cut," Nowotny told Bloomberg in an
interview conducted on Thursday and published on the Bloomberg
website on Friday.
The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 5.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.225 percent from 0.224 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.344
percent from 0.343 percent, while the one-week rate
was unchanged at 0.105 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate edged up to 0.079 percent from 0.078
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.50667 percent from 0.50167 percent and one-week
rates unchanged at 0.30667 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 248 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
A Reuters poll of traders showed on Monday they did not
expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even
if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level.
The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
