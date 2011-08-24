FRANKFURT Aug 24 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Wednesday as deep-seated concerns about the economic outlook outweighed downward pressure from excess liquidity and expectations of steady ECB interest rates.

A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is looming have seen money markets lock up again and prompted banks to stock up on limit-free ECB funding, pushing liquidity back to exceptionally high levels. ECBNOMLIQ=.

The three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD= -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending -- rose, despite excess sitting cash at 155 billion euros, to 1.539 percent from 1.536 percent.

Six-month Euribor rates EURIBOR6MD= increased to 1.743 percent from 1.739 percent, while longer-term 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= rose to 2.079 percent from 2.075.

Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates EURIBORSWD=, most heavily influenced by excess liquidity bucked the trend, falling to 1.116 percent from 1.119 percent, well below the ECB's official 1.5 percent interest rate. Overnight rates EONIA=, however, fixed down 0.900 on Tuesday from 0.908 percent.

Banks took 134 billion euros in the ECB's latest handout of 7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly below expectations of 140 billion, but against the ECB's calculation that markets are already oversupplied to the tune of 107 billion euros. (for story click [ID:nEAP50LN24])

They shunned the ECB's offering of dollar funding on Wednesday, a move that helped ease fears about euro zone bank access to dollar markets, after it was used last week for the first time since February. [ID:nL5E7JO11E] [ID:nLDE77G0DB]

Earlier this month the central bank also reintroduced six-month funding, a crisis tactic it previously retired, while it also extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up until mid-January.

Most significantly, it has also started buying of sovereign bonds again. It bought 14.2 billion euros last week figures on Monday showed having bought a record 22 billion euros the week before. [ID:nL5E7JM1PA]

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and also see around a 30 percent chance that the bank may be forced to cut rates.

