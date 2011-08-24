FRANKFURT Aug 24 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose on Wednesday as deep-seated concerns about
the economic outlook outweighed downward pressure from excess
liquidity and expectations of steady ECB interest rates.
A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is
looming have seen money markets lock up again and prompted banks
to stock up on limit-free ECB funding, pushing liquidity back to
exceptionally high levels. ECBNOMLIQ=.
The three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD= -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
rose, despite excess sitting cash at 155 billion euros, to 1.539
percent from 1.536 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates EURIBOR6MD= increased to 1.743
percent from 1.739 percent, while longer-term 12-month rates
EURIBOR1YD= rose to 2.079 percent from 2.075.
Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates EURIBORSWD=, most
heavily influenced by excess liquidity bucked the trend, falling
to 1.116 percent from 1.119 percent, well below the ECB's
official 1.5 percent interest rate. Overnight rates EONIA=,
however, fixed down 0.900 on Tuesday from 0.908 percent.
Banks took 134 billion euros in the ECB's latest handout of
7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly below expectations of 140
billion, but against the ECB's calculation that markets are
already oversupplied to the tune of 107 billion euros. (for
story click [ID:nEAP50LN24])
They shunned the ECB's offering of dollar funding on
Wednesday, a move that helped ease fears about euro zone bank
access to dollar markets, after it was used last week for the
first time since February. [ID:nL5E7JO11E] [ID:nLDE77G0DB]
Earlier this month the central bank also reintroduced
six-month funding, a crisis tactic it previously retired, while
it also extended limit-free funding in all its lending
operations up until mid-January.
Most significantly, it has also started buying of sovereign
bonds again. It bought 14.2 billion euros last week figures on
Monday showed having bought a record 22 billion euros the week
before. [ID:nL5E7JM1PA]
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and
also see around a 30 percent chance that the bank may be forced
to cut rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)