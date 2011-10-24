FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates edged higher on Monday after European leaders at
the weekend neared agreement on bank recapitalisation, while
sharp differences remained over plans to write down Greek
government debt.
European leaders plan to deliver final decision at a second
summit on Wednesday and private bondholders are readying
themselves for steeper losses on their Greek debt holdings as
the country's economic outlook takes a turn for the worse.
Fears that the debt crisis could cripple some of Europe's
biggest banks has severely reduced money market trading and left
many banks in debt-strained euro zone countries frozen out of
open markets and reliant on the ECB for funding.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
inched up to 1.588 percent from 1.585 percent, highest since
early August.
Six-month Euribor remained unchanged at 1.785
percent and longer-term 12-month rates ticked down
to 2.121 percent from 2.122 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates dipped to 1.153
percent from 1.158 percent, while overnight interest rates
inched up to 0.937 percent on Friday.
Failure by the euro zone to come up with a solid and
credible solution to its problems would further undermine
financial markets' already shattered confidence in the currency
bloc and its ability to get on top of a two-year-long debt
crisis.
Bank overnight deposits also underscore the tensions in the
money market. Banks parked 202 billion euros at ECB overnight,
showing that banks are willing to accept a lower interest rate
at the central bank rather than lend to each other.
The use of the emergency overnight lending facility remained
elevated at 4.6 billion euros.
In response to the troubles, the European Central Bank has
reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools earlier
this month, including 1-year liquidity injections, although the
moves have done little to encourage banks to start lending to
each other again.
It will hold the first of two promised 1-year lending
operations on Tuesday.
Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds.
Excess market liquidity stands at 209 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
The ECB's liquidity measures are expected to keep the euro
money market heavily oversupplied with liquidity for the
foreseeable future, however, and maintain downward pressure on
interbank lending rates.
At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 201
billion euros, down from 205 billion the previous week but in
line with expectations.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)