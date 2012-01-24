FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to new 10-month lows on Tuesday, as banks
continued to show no sign of cutting back their appetite for ECB
funding despite the central bank's recent injection of almost
half a trillion euros in 3-year loans.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.158 percent from 1.168 percent, the lowest since early
March last year.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.451 percent from 1.460 percent, while
12-month rates fell to 1.784 percent from 1.793
percent.
To ease banks' funding strains, the European Central Bank
pumped 489 billion euros into the system in December in its
first-ever offering of 3-year loans.
Despite already being awash with liquidity, banks show no
sign of cutting back their intake of ECB funding. At the weekly
handout of 7-day cash on Tuesday they took 130 billion euros, up
from 126 billion last week and the same as was being taken
before looser ECB reserves rules kicked in this month. (for
story click )
The ECB's support measures have seen the amount of spare
cash in the banking system balloon - 515 billion euros after
hitting a record high of 535 billion euros last week
- and put downward pressure on the rates banks
charge each other in open markets.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity - fell to 0.422 percent from 0.429 percent on
Monday while overnight rates dropped to 0.371 percent
from 0.394 percent.
Money market rates are expected to come under renewed
downward pressure in the coming months.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week he expects
"substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan handout on
Feb. 29, while some economists and market experts also believe
the bank may hold at least one more operation after that.
With euro zone debt fears still dominating markets banks are
currently parking much of the excess funding in the system back
at the ECB, however.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period last
week and currently stand at at a hefty 490 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)