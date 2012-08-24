FRANKFURT, Aug 24 Bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Friday as weak economic surveys bolstered expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates as soon as next month to help combat the euro zone crisis. The fall in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap longer-term loans. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.295 percent from 0.303 percent on Thursday. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.564 percent from 0.572 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates were steady at 0.092 percent, while Eonia overnight rates edged up to 0.108 from 0.103 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.752 percent from 0.755 percent, while overnight dollar rates eased to 0.312 percent from 0.315 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 330 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB dipped to 528 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)