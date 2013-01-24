FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates inched higher on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank
operation on Friday that will allow banks to repay 3-year loans
early.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap,
three-year loans, or Long-Term Refinancing Operations, from the
ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago. The ECB used
these LTROs to try to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit
financial system.
Banks can soon begin to repay the money early on a voluntary
basis and while the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long
depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets,
a significant repayment could drive rates higher.
However, a key ECB policymaker has minimised the impact this
would have on short-term rates.
Benoit Coeure, in charge of market operations on the ECB
board, last Friday played down the chance of banks repaying a
massive chunk of their LTRO cash this month and said excess
liquidity in the euro zone remained very high.
Reuters calculations show there is currently around 586
billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro
zone banks.
On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
edged up to 0.211 percent from 0.209 percent.
The six-month rate was steady at 0.353 percent and the
one-week rate remained at 0.081 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate on Wednesday eased to 0.068
percent from 0.069 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.49636 percent from 0.50091 percent and one-week
rates dropping to 0.33818 percent from 0.34091 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)