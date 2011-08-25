FRANKFURT Aug 25 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates steadied on Thursday, halted by pressure from excess liquidity after rising for three days running on deep-seated concerns about the economic outlook.

A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is looming have seen money markets lock up again and prompted banks to stock up on limit-free ECB funding, pushing liquidity back to exceptionally high levels. ECBNOMLIQ=.

The three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD= -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending -- held steady under the weight of the cash on Thursday, at 1.539 percent.

Six-month Euribor rates EURIBOR6MD= edged up to 1.745 percent from 1.743 percent, while longer-term 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= rose to 2.085 percent from 2.079.

Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates EURIBORSWD=, most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, dipped to 1.110 percent from 1.116 percent, well below the ECB's official 1.5 percent interest rate. Overnight rates EONIA= fixed slightly lower at 0.896 on Wednesday from 0.900 percent.

Banks took 134 billion euros in the ECB's latest handout of 7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly below expectations of 140 billion, but huge against the ECB's calculation that markets were already oversupplied to the tune of 107 billion euros. (for story click [ID:nEAP50LN24])

They shunned the ECB's offering of dollar funding on Wednesday, a move that helped ease fears about euro zone bank access to dollar markets, after it was used last week for the first time since February. [ID:nL5E7JO11E] [ID:nLDE77G0DB]

Earlier this month the central bank also reintroduced six-month funding, a crisis tactic it had previously retired, while it also extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up until mid-January.

Most significantly, it has also started buying of sovereign bonds again. It bought 14.2 billion euros last week figures on Monday showed, having bought a record 22 billion euros the week before. [ID:nL5E7JM1PA]

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and also see around a 30 percent chance that the bank may be forced to cut rates.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

