FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates remained broadly unchanged on Tuesday as money markets prepared for the ECB's first injection of 1-year liquidity in over a year and a half, the results of which will be announced on Wednesday.

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, remained at 1.588 percent.

Six-month Euribor inched up to 1.788 percent from 1.785 percent and longer-term 12-month rates rose to 2.124 percent from 2.121 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates , traditionally the most influenced by excess market liquidity, fell to 1.151 percent from 1.153 percent, while overnight interest rates dipped to 0.934 percent on Monday.

Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of money market liquidity, provided mainly by the ECB.

Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscore the tensions money markets face. Banks parked 198 billion euros at central bank overnight, showing that banks are willing to accept a lower interest rate from the central bank rather than risk lending to each other.

On top of that, the use of the ECB's emergency overnight lending facility remained elevated at 4 billion euros, figures on Tuesday showed.

At a summit on Wednesday, European leaders are expected to deliver their latest action plan for how to tackle Greece's debt problems, a recapitalisation of euro zone banks and an expansion of the European bailout fund's firepower.

The European Central Bank reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including 1-year liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to encourage banks to start lending to each other again.

It will offer the first of two promised 1-year lending operations on Tuesday and is due to announce the results on Wednesday. It will also offer 3-month loans.

Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds. Excess market liquidity stands at 203 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

The ECB's liquidity measures are expected to keep the euro money market heavily oversupplied with liquidity for the foreseeable future, maintaining downward pressure on interbank lending rates.

At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 197 billion euros, down from 201 billion the previous week but in line with expectations.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

