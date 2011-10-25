FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates remained broadly unchanged on Tuesday as money
markets prepared for the ECB's first injection of 1-year
liquidity in over a year and a half, the results of which will
be announced on Wednesday.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
remained at 1.588 percent.
Six-month Euribor inched up to 1.788 percent
from 1.785 percent and longer-term 12-month rates
rose to 2.124 percent from 2.121 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , traditionally the
most influenced by excess market liquidity, fell to 1.151
percent from 1.153 percent, while overnight interest rates
dipped to 0.934 percent on Monday.
Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on
banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of
money market liquidity, provided mainly by the ECB.
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscore the
tensions money markets face. Banks parked 198 billion euros at
central bank overnight, showing that banks are willing to accept
a lower interest rate from the central bank rather than risk
lending to each other.
On top of that, the use of the ECB's emergency overnight
lending facility remained elevated at 4 billion euros, figures
on Tuesday showed.
At a summit on Wednesday, European leaders are expected to
deliver their latest action plan for how to tackle Greece's debt
problems, a recapitalisation of euro zone banks and an expansion
of the European bailout fund's firepower.
The European Central Bank reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including 1-year
liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to
encourage banks to start lending to each other again.
It will offer the first of two promised 1-year lending
operations on Tuesday and is due to announce the results on
Wednesday. It will also offer
3-month loans.
Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds.
Excess market liquidity stands at 203 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
The ECB's liquidity measures are expected to keep the euro
money market heavily oversupplied with liquidity for the
foreseeable future, maintaining downward pressure on interbank
lending rates.
At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 197
billion euros, down from 201 billion the previous week but in
line with expectations.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)