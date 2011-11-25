FRANKFURT, Nov 25 Key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates continued to rise on Friday, as
tension in the money market and banks' reluctance to lend to
each other grew due to the euro zone's intensifying debt crisis.
Spiralling fears about the financial health of Greece and
now also Italy and Spain have gradually frozen up interbank
lending markets over the last fortnight.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday
that the European Central Bank was looking at extending the term
of loans it offers banks to two or three years to try to prevent
the euro zone crisis precipitating a credit crunch that chokes
the bloc's economy.
Earlier in the week, demand for ECB funding had surged to a
two-year high, underscoring the fact that the central bank is
now the only liquidity option for many banks in the euro zone's
trouble spots. (for story click )
A weak German debt auction on Wednesday also raised fears
the crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
continued an over a week-long climb, rising to 1.475 percent
from 1.474 percent.
Six-month rates edged up to 1.705 percent from
1.702 percent while 12-month rates were higher at
2.042 percent from 2.038 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity, which currently stands at a
hefty 261 billion euros according to Reuters calculations
-- inched up to 0.911 percent from 0.909 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.719 percent from 0.722
percent.
The ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to ease
tensions, including ultra-long, limit-free one year liquidity
injections. But the moves have done little to revive interbank
lending.
