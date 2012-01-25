FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to new 10-month lows on Wednesday, push down
by the weight of half a trillion euros of excess cash in the
money market following the ECB's monster injection of 3-year
loans.
The ECB's tidal wave of cash has seen the amount of excess
liquidity in the banking system balloon - now almost 500 billion
euros after hitting a record high of 535 billion euros last week
- and is putting heavy downward pressure on the
rates banks charge each other in open markets.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.149 percent from 1.158 percent on Tuesday, the lowest since
early March last year.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.446 percent from 1.451 percent, while
12-month rates decreased to 1.779 percent from
1.784 percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity - fell to 0.416 percent from 0.422 percent on
Tuesday. Overnight rates inched up to 0.378 percent for
0.371 percent the previous day.
Already awash with liquidity, banks are finally showing
signs of reducing their intake of ECB funding. They took 20
billion euros in Wednesday's 3-month loan handout, 25 billion
euros less they borrowed in October and were paying back.
The amounts are unlikely to be significant enough to halt
the current slide in market rates, however. Counteracting the
reductions, the ECB recently made changes to its rules on the
size of the buffer banks have to keep at the central bank, a
move it calculates has left banks with an extra 100 billion
euros to play with.(For story click )
Market rates are also expected to come under renewed
downward pressure in the coming months as additional long-term
money will enter the system.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month he
expects "substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan
handout on Feb. 29, while some economists and market experts
also believe the bank may hold at least one more operation after
that.
One factor that may slow the drop in market rates, however,
is that ECB policymakers appear to be hinting that the bank has
cut interest rates far enough for now, taking heart from recent
improvements in economic data. The central bank's Executive
Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday that the economy was
stabilising.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system, banks
are currently depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period last
week and currently stand at a still-hefty 486 billion euros.
Short-term market rates are well below the main policy rate
due to the excess cash, and the overnight deposit rate at 0.25
percent serves as a floor for money markets.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)