FRANKFURT, June 25 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates dipped to new two-year lows on Monday, pushed down
by a growing expectation the ECB will cut interest rates and its
latest move to make it easier for troubled banks to access its
ultra-cheap funding.
The ECB loosened its rules on Friday on the use of certain
types of hard-to-value Asset-Backed Securities in its lending
operations, a move which is expected to free up at least 100
billion euros of extra collateral for banks.
Money market rates have more than halved since the ECB
flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of cheap
three-year funding, but the slide has levelled off in recent
weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates EONIA=
have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.
With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts
as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open
markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. A
cut in the ECB deposit rate would lower that floor.
Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to a new two-year low
of 0.653 percent on Monday from 0.654 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates EURIBOR6MD= fell to 0.926 percent
from 0.928 percent. Shorter-term one week rates EURIBORSWD=,
which have hovered near all-time lows, remained at 0.323
percent, while overnight rates EONIA= dipped to 0.325 percent
from 0.329 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
USDEURIBOR= USDIB3MD= climbed to 0.950 percent and overnight
rates USDIBOND= rose to 0.332 percent.
ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent weeks that
the bank is prepared to cut interest rates below their current
record low of 1.0 percent. Cutting the bank's 0.25 percent
deposit rate would also open up room for a further drop in
market rates.
"Cutting rates is certainly an option as far as our monetary
policy is concerned," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
told the Financial Times last week. (for story click
[ID:nL5E8HKMP8]) "It was discussed at the last governing
council meeting and I would expect the next council to discuss
it again," he added.
Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply
banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next
year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if
the benefit of its twin three-year LTROs proved not to have been
enough. [ID:nL5E8H67ZO]
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 765
billion euros according to Reuters calculations ECBNOMLIQ= -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 775 billion euros overnight. Before the
financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.
