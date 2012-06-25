FRANKFURT, June 25 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates dipped to new two-year lows on Monday, pushed down by a growing expectation the ECB will cut interest rates and its latest move to make it easier for troubled banks to access its ultra-cheap funding.

The ECB loosened its rules on Friday on the use of certain types of hard-to-value Asset-Backed Securities in its lending operations, a move which is expected to free up at least 100 billion euros of extra collateral for banks.

Money market rates have more than halved since the ECB flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of cheap three-year funding, but the slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates EONIA= have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.

With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. A cut in the ECB deposit rate would lower that floor.

Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to a new two-year low of 0.653 percent on Monday from 0.654 percent.

Six-month Euribor rates EURIBOR6MD= fell to 0.926 percent from 0.928 percent. Shorter-term one week rates EURIBORSWD=, which have hovered near all-time lows, remained at 0.323 percent, while overnight rates EONIA= dipped to 0.325 percent from 0.329 percent.

Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates USDEURIBOR= USDIB3MD= climbed to 0.950 percent and overnight rates USDIBOND= rose to 0.332 percent.

ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent weeks that the bank is prepared to cut interest rates below their current record low of 1.0 percent. Cutting the bank's 0.25 percent deposit rate would also open up room for a further drop in market rates.

"Cutting rates is certainly an option as far as our monetary policy is concerned," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told the Financial Times last week. (for story click [ID:nL5E8HKMP8]) "It was discussed at the last governing council meeting and I would expect the next council to discuss it again," he added.

Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin three-year LTROs proved not to have been enough. [ID:nL5E8H67ZO]

The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.

High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 765 billion euros according to Reuters calculations ECBNOMLIQ= - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 775 billion euros overnight. Before the financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on:

link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click:

link.reuters.com/qeq25s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on EURIBOR=

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on EONIAINDEX

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week EURIBORSWD= EONIAINDEXSW= 2 week EURIBOR2WD= EONIAINDEX2W= 3 week EURIBOR3WD= EONIAINDEX3W= 1 month EURIBOR1MD= EONIAINDEX1M= 2 month EURIBOR2MD= EONIAINDEX2M= 3 month EURIBOR3MD= EONIAINDEX3M= 4 month EURIBOR4MD= EONIAINDEX4M= 5 month EURIBOR5MD= EONIAINDEX5M= 6 month EURIBOR6MD= EONIAINDEX6M= 7 month EURIBOR7MD= EONIAINDEX7M= 8 month EURIBORS8M= EONIAINDEX8M= 9 month EURIBOR9MD= EONIAINDEX9M= 10 month EURIBOR10MD= EONIAINDEX10M= 11 month EURIBOR11MD= EONIAINDEX11M= 1 year EURIBOR1YD= EONIAINDEX1Y= (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)